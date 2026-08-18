Apple rolls out new EU App Store fees under DMA
Technology
Apple just rolled out a new fee system for its App Store in the European Union, thanks to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) pushing for fairer competition and more choices for users.
Now, if an app is sold outside the App Store, Apple takes a simpler 5% commission instead of using its old complicated setup.
Apple adopts 20% 10% 5% commissions
If you use an alternative payment system within the App Store, Apple will charge a 20% commission, or just 10% if you're part of its Small Business Programme.
Apps sold through third-party stores or straight from the web get hit with only a 5% Core Technology Commission.
Plus, Apple has dropped some old fees like initial acquisition and store services charges to make things easier for everyone.