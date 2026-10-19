Apple rumored to add touchscreen MacBook Pro on Nov 6
Technology
Apple might finally be bringing touchscreens to the MacBook Pro, with a launch rumored for November 6 and an announcement expected October 27.
This is a big change for Apple, moving away from its long-standing resistance to adding touchscreens to its notebooks and catching up with what other laptop brands have offered for years.
MacBook Pro M5 chips OLED expected
The new MacBook Pro is expected to feature brighter Tandem OLED displays and possibly a mini Dynamic Island like on recent iPhones.
It could run on speedy new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, while macOS 27 is being updated for smoother touch controls: think bigger menus and easier navigation.