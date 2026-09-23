Apple showing persistent ads on iPhones, and users are unhappy
What's the story
Apple's recent move to include ads in its operating system has not gone down well with users. The advertisements, which promote services like paid-for iCloud+ storage, free trials for services like Apple Music and Apple TV, and the AppleCare+ extended warranty, appear in the Settings app of iOS. Users have taken to social media platforms like Reddit to express their dissatisfaction with this new development.
Placement
Ads promoting services displayed at top of screen
The ads in question are displayed at the top of the iPhone display, promoting various Apple services. Users have been frustrated by these promotions as they can only be removed by letting them expire or paying for the offered service.
Public response
User comments reflect discontent
The public reaction to Apple's ad strategy has been largely negative.
One user compared the situation to Microsoft's controversial Start menu ads, saying they "wish Apple would just stop that crap."
The backlash is especially strong after the recent launch of new iPhone models, which has led to a surge of frustrated posts online.
Strategic shift
Ads may be a bug or part of Apple's strategy
Apple's focus on services like iCloud+, Apple Music, Apple TV, and AppleCare+ is a strategic move amid limited growth opportunities in the smartphone market.
However, some ads may be appearing due to a bug. For instance, the iCloud+ ad has been seen by users already subscribed to it.
Whether these ads are a glitch or part of Apple's strategy remains to be seen.