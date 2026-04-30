Apple's smart glasses could rely on hand gestures for apps

Apple is working on a pair of AI smart glasses to take on the likes of Meta Ray-Bans. The upcoming device will come with two cameras: a high-resolution one for taking photos and videos, and a lower-resolution wide-angle lens for reading hand gestures. The latter will also provide visual input for Siri , Apple's virtual assistant.

Gesture integration Focus on gesture-based input Apple has been focusing on gesture-based input for its devices, including the Vision Pro. There are also rumors of an update to AirPods Pro with low-resolution cameras and gesture support. The move makes sense as gestures are a natural way to interact without a screen. However, the first version of smart glasses will not have a display at all, unlike future models, which may come with one for augmented reality (AR) features.

Design considerations Battery life constraints and material choice Battery life is a major constraint for Apple's smart glasses as the company wants to keep them slim and lightweight. This has led to a stripped-down feature set, avoiding energy-intensive technologies like LiDAR, 3D cameras, or screens. The company is also testing different styles for the glasses with plans of using acetate, a lightweight, plant-based material more flexible than plastic.

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