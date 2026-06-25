New Siri mode arrives in Camera app: What it does
What's the story
Apple has introduced a new "Siri Mode" in the Camera app with the latest iOS 27 update. The feature, which was first announced at WWDC 2026, brings some of Siri's visual intelligence capabilities into the camera interface itself. Now, instead of switching away from the camera to use these features, users can access them directly within the app.
Feature integration
How Siri mode works in Camera app
The new Siri Mode comes with iOS 27, sitting alongside other camera modes like Photo, Video, and Portrait. The feature lets users point their iPhone at different things and get information about them from the latest version of Siri. It also lets users ask follow-up questions for more detailed information. The update builds on the redesigned Camera app introduced last year and expands Siri's role in the iPhone's camera experience.
Use cases
Siri mode can scan restaurant bills, identify items
During WWDC, Apple demonstrated several practical use cases for the new feature, including scanning restaurant bills, identifying ordered items, and splitting payment with friends using Apple Cash. The mode can also suggest relevant actions based on what it recognizes in the camera view. It also supports tasks like identifying plants and providing care information; scanning event flyers and adding them to calendar; checking nutritional info for food; translating text; scanning receipts to split bills; and performing searches for similar photos.
AI upgrade
Apple's other updates to Siri
Apple has also given Siri a major revamp, making it more conversational and able to help brainstorm ideas, refine plans, and generate detailed itineraries. The company has also expanded Siri's writing capabilities across its platforms. Users can now create drafts from scratch using natural language prompts, get personalized writing suggestions based on their communication partner, receive feedback on tone and clarity, and enjoy automatic system-wide proofreading even in third-party apps.