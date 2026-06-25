New Siri mode arrives in Camera app: What it does

Feature integration

How Siri mode works in Camera app

The new Siri Mode comes with iOS 27, sitting alongside other camera modes like Photo, Video, and Portrait. The feature lets users point their iPhone at different things and get information about them from the latest version of Siri. It also lets users ask follow-up questions for more detailed information. The update builds on the redesigned Camera app introduced last year and expands Siri's role in the iPhone's camera experience.