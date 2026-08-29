iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders may be delayed: Here's why
What's the story
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro may not be available for pre-order until Saturday, September 12, a day later than the company's usual timeline. The information comes from Macworld, which cites a reliable source in Germany. The change is likely due to the date itself, as September 11 marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
Launch pattern
Pre-orders likely to start a day later
Apple usually starts pre-orders on the Friday after its annual iPhone event, with shipments following the next Friday.
However, this year, the company is likely to push back pre-orders to Saturday, September 12.
The move isn't unprecedented, as Apple delayed iPhone 6S and 6S Plus pre-orders in 2015 for similar reasons.
Timing shift
Possible changes in pre-order timing
Along with the date change, there could be a shift in the timing of pre-orders as well.
Traditionally, Apple opens pre-orders at 5am PT. However, this year, the window is likely to start at midnight PT on Saturday.
The delayed date and possible timing change are expected to apply not just to the iPhone 18 Pro but also to other hardware products Apple announces during its event on September 9.