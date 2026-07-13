Apple's M7 Ultra chip to support 1.5TB RAM
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on an advanced M7 Ultra chip for its Mac devices, according to a Bloomberg report. The new chip could support a massive 1.5TB of RAM and is expected to launch in 2028. The development comes as part of Apple's strategy to improve native artificial intelligence (AI) performance with its upcoming M series of chipsets.
Design overhaul
Revamped Mac chip roadmap
The tech giant is said to have revamped its Mac chip roadmap, making AI the focal point. The M7 Ultra could bring AI performance closer to dedicated AI accelerators like NVIDIA's Blackwell. This comes after Apple planned major neural-processing upgrades for the M7 family and decided they were critical enough to fast-track that generation instead of completing the M6 lineup.
Release schedule
M7 series expected in early 2027
Apple is said to have started taping out the M7, the stage where a chip's design is finalized. This was done just six months after it did for the M6. If this schedule holds, we can expect the M7 in H1 2027, followed by its Pro and Max versions at the end of 2027. The Ultra version could debut in 2028.
Future projects
Apple working on Cardinal chips for next-gen Macs
Along with the M7 series, Apple is also said to be working on M8 chips and other high-end Mac chips under the name Cardinal for 2028. The company is also preparing a more powerful server for Apple Intelligence based on the M5 Ultra under the internal code name J246. It is also developing a server chip built around the M7 Ultra for launch by 2029.
Pricing impact
Neural engine's history and potential impact on Mac pricing
Apple's neural engine development traces back to its now-cancelled self-driving car project. The tech giant first introduced the neural engine in iPhone X in 2017, and it has since been integrated into Mac chips. Notably, a Mac device with the M7 Ultra and 1.5TB RAM is likely to come at a premium price tag given Apple's recent price hikes for Mac devices in India.