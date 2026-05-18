Siri could soon auto-delete conversations for better privacy
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to give its virtual assistant, Siri, a major upgrade in iOS 27. The update could include a feature that lets users automatically delete their chat histories. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new and improved Siri may be more like a chatbot and could offer options for saving conversations for 30 days, one year, or indefinitely. This is different from other AI chatbots which only provide temporary incognito chats at best.
Privacy emphasis
Apple is replacing some internal components with Google's Gemini tech
Apple's move comes as the world grows more anxious about AI. The company is replacing some of its internal components with Google's Gemini tech, but it also wants to emphasize privacy. Gurman pointed out that while most leading AI chatbots rely on histories and memory systems for personalization, Apple will impose stricter limits on memory usage. This includes what information can be stored and for how long.