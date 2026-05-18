Siri may become more like a chatbot

Siri could soon auto-delete conversations for better privacy

By Mudit Dube 10:45 am May 18, 202610:45 am

What's the story

Apple is gearing up to give its virtual assistant, Siri, a major upgrade in iOS 27. The update could include a feature that lets users automatically delete their chat histories. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new and improved Siri may be more like a chatbot and could offer options for saving conversations for 30 days, one year, or indefinitely. This is different from other AI chatbots which only provide temporary incognito chats at best.