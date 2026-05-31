When Apple's next-generation Siri will arrive on your iPhone

Apple is gearing up to unveil the latest iterations of its operating systems, including iOS 27 and macOS 27, at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in Cupertino. The tech giant is expected to introduce a range of new features, particularly focusing on enhancing Siri 's capabilities. The voice assistant is set to become a full-fledged AI agent in iOS 27.

Beta schedule When will iOS 27 be released? If Apple sticks to its typical launch pattern, the first developer beta for iOS 27 could drop on June 8, 2026. This would be right after Tim Cook's WWDC keynote. The first public beta may come in July, while a stable version of the new OS is likely to launch with the new iPhones in September. Older iPhones should receive the update shortly after the official announcement of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra models.

AI upgrade Siri will be powered by Google's Gemini model Apple had first teased a major update for Siri at WWDC 2024, but the company struggled with that update for a long time. Now, it has handed over the reins to Google, which is reportedly building a custom Gemini model for Siri. The revamped voice assistant will be able to access users' personal context, analyze on-screen content, and take actions on their behalf. A new Siri app is also expected to come with iOS 27.

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App enhancements A new Siri app is also coming The new Siri app is expected to function like a modern AI chatbot with a button to toggle voice mode, remember past conversations, and auto-delete chat history. It may also come with an attachment picker for documents and photos. iOS 27 will also feature redesigned animations for Siri, which could have been hinted at in Apple's WWDC 2026 promotional image.

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UI changes Siri will come to Dynamic Island on iPhones With iOS 27, Siri will be integrated into the Dynamic Island on iPhone. A 'Search or Ask' UI will open from the top of the screen when users swipe down. This new interface will let them use Apple's AI-powered search to find information online, access apps, send messages, create calendar events, search notes, among other things using Siri.

Feature expansion Siri will also help in analyzing objects, landmarks The new UI will also let users launch apps, start text messages, ask about the weather, add calendar appointments, search through notes, or trigger shortcuts within apps using Apple's new AI-powered search. The results are displayed in a rich text card that pops out of the Dynamic Island. Siri will also be integrated into the Camera app with iOS 27, letting users point their camera at an object or landmark and have Siri analyze it using third-party AI services.