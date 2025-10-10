Apple Vision Pro will stream its first live immersive sports
What's the story
Apple has announced that its Vision Pro headset will offer a selection of live Los Angeles Lakers games in the upcoming NBA season. The matches will be streamed in Apple's Immersive Video format, providing a unique viewing experience for fans. "Vision Pro users will be able to feel the intensity of each game as if they were courtside, with perspectives that are impossible to capture in traditional broadcasts," Apple said.
Content variety
Immersive content on Vision Pro
The Vision Pro headset already has a diverse range of immersive content, including a scripted short set in a submarine, a Metallica concert, and even a film from the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. However, this is the first time Apple is bringing live sports into the mix with these Lakers games. The first match in Apple Immersive will be available next year via the NBA app or Spectrum SportsNet app.
Upcoming schedule
How to watch Lakers games on Vision Pro
Apple has promised to reveal the full schedule of Lakers games later this fall. To watch these matches, users will have to update their Vision Pro headsets with visionOS 26. This move marks a major step in Apple's efforts to expand its Immersive Video content library and provide users with an unparalleled viewing experience for live sports events.