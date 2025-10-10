Lakers games will be streamed in immersive video

Apple Vision Pro will stream its first live immersive sports

Apple has announced that its Vision Pro headset will offer a selection of live Los Angeles Lakers games in the upcoming NBA season. The matches will be streamed in Apple's Immersive Video format, providing a unique viewing experience for fans. "Vision Pro users will be able to feel the intensity of each game as if they were courtside, with perspectives that are impossible to capture in traditional broadcasts," Apple said.