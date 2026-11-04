Apple, Samsung, LG Display target cheaper HMO OLED MacBook Pros
Apple is joining forces with Samsung and LG Display to make OLED screens for future MacBook Pros more affordable.
They're switching up their manufacturing methods, moving from mini-LED and LCD to OLED displays that use HMO (high-mobility oxide) technology, and picking the cost-friendly sputtering process over pricier options.
The goal? Better displays without the premium price tag.
Apple eyes HMO as LTPO successor
Apple is joining forces with Samsung and LG Display to make OLED screens for future MacBook Pros more affordable.
They're switching up their manufacturing methods, moving from mini-LED and LCD to OLED displays that use HMO (high-mobility oxide) technology, and picking the cost-friendly sputtering process over pricier options.
The goal? Better displays without the premium price tag.
Apple is reportedly considering HMO as LTPO's successor in iPhones and iPad Pro models.
With HMO, users can expect sharper visuals and improved battery life thanks to higher electron mobility, though it won't support ultra-low refresh rates like 1Hz.
Plus, Apple's new MacBook Pro models currently support variable refresh rates between 10Hz and 120Hz with ProMotion, so things should look smooth whether you're gaming or just scrolling.