Apple set to launch upgraded AirTag 2 later this year

AirTag 2 will offer better anti-tampering tech

AirTag 2 will pack a next-level ultra-wideband chip, boosting its tracking range from 30 meters to a massive 90 meters—so finding your stuff should be way easier.

Apple's also stepping up privacy: think better anti-tampering tech and clearer alerts for both iOS and Android users, all aimed at stopping unwanted tracking and giving you more peace of mind.