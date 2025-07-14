Next Article
Apple set to launch upgraded AirTag 2 later this year
Apple's next-gen AirTag 2 is set to arrive in late 2025, after a slight delay from its original spring launch.
Expect the big reveal at Apple's September event—right alongside the iPhone 17 lineup.
This new version promises smarter tracking and stronger safety features for everyday use.
AirTag 2 will offer better anti-tampering tech
AirTag 2 will pack a next-level ultra-wideband chip, boosting its tracking range from 30 meters to a massive 90 meters—so finding your stuff should be way easier.
Apple's also stepping up privacy: think better anti-tampering tech and clearer alerts for both iOS and Android users, all aimed at stopping unwanted tracking and giving you more peace of mind.