Alarm over AI-Generated Holocaust fakes

Museum calls this 'falsifying history'

Some Facebook pages, mostly run from South Asia or hacked Western accounts, are sharing these AI fakes to get emotional reactions and make money.

Even though Meta says AI content should be labeled, most of these posts aren't. So far, complaints haven't led to any takedowns.

Experts warn this turns a real tragedy into a "fantasy," making it harder to remember what really happened.

The museum wants Meta to step up, while some institutions look for ways to use AI responsibly—like preserving real survivor stories instead of spreading misinformation.