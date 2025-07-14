Portronics unveils Beem 540 smart projector in India
Portronics just launched the Beem 540 smart LED projector for ₹9,499.
Running Android 13 with Netflix and Prime Video built-in, it lets you stream straight from the projector—no extra gadgets needed.
Native 720p resolution, auto-focus, and keystone correction
You get native 720p resolution (with support for 4K HDR), a super-bright 4000 lumens lamp for clear viewing even with lights on, and auto-focus plus vertical keystone correction to keep things sharp.
The telescopic stand makes setup easy anywhere.
For connections, there's Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and AUX.
A good alternative to the Beem 520
Compared to the older Beem 520 (₹6,999), this one's brighter and lasts longer with a lamp life of up to 30,000 hours.
If you want an affordable way to level up movie nights or presentations without much fuss, the Beem 540 might be worth checking out.