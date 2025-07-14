Portronics unveils Beem 540 smart projector in India

You get native 720p resolution (with support for 4K HDR), a super-bright 4000 lumens lamp for clear viewing even with lights on, and auto-focus plus vertical keystone correction to keep things sharp. The telescopic stand makes setup easy anywhere. For connections, there's Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and AUX.

A good alternative to the Beem 520

Compared to the older Beem 520 (₹6,999), this one's brighter and lasts longer with a lamp life of up to 30,000 hours.

If you want an affordable way to level up movie nights or presentations without much fuss, the Beem 540 might be worth checking out.