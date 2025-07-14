Next Article
Elon Musk's Grok-4 AI outperforms rivals
Elon Musk's xAI just launched Grok-4, a new AI model designed to handle tough reasoning tasks—think math, logic, coding, and science problems.
The goal? To go beyond what older tools can do and help tackle challenges that need real brainpower.
Grok-4 beats Gemini and GPT-4 in recent tests
Grok-4 isn't just about text—it understands images too.
In recent tests, Grok-4 beat out big names like Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro and OpenAI's GPT-4.
There's even a "Heavy" version for group projects or more complex teamwork.
Grok-4 could make tech and science faster, smarter
If you're into tech or science, Grok-4 could make everything from coding to research faster and smarter thanks to its powerful training setup.
But it's not perfect—xAI is still working on fixing issues like biased responses to keep things safe and reliable as the tech rolls out.