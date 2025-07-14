Elon Musk's Grok-4 AI outperforms rivals

Grok-4 isn't just about text—it understands images too. In recent tests, Grok-4 beat out big names like Google 's Gemini 2.5 Pro and OpenAI 's GPT-4. There's even a "Heavy" version for group projects or more complex teamwork.

Grok-4 could make tech and science faster, smarter

If you're into tech or science, Grok-4 could make everything from coding to research faster and smarter thanks to its powerful training setup.

But it's not perfect—xAI is still working on fixing issues like biased responses to keep things safe and reliable as the tech rolls out.