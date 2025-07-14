AX-4 astronauts, including Shubhanshu Shukla, embark on return journey Technology Jul 14, 2025

The Axiom-4 astronauts—Peggy Whitson, Shubhanshu Shukla, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Tibor Kapu—are on their way back to Earth after about 20 days aboard the International Space Station.

They closed the hatch and undocked in their SpaceX Dragon Grace on Monday, kicking off a journey that's all about precision and patience.