Google plans to merge ChromeOS and Android
Google just made it official: Chrome OS and Android are coming together as a single platform.
Sameer Samat, who leads the Android ecosystem at Google, confirmed the news on July 14, 2025, saying, "We're going to be combining Chrome OS and Android into a single platform."
Why this merger makes sense
This move is all about making things smoother for users—especially on tablets and laptops—while also making life easier for app developers.
Instead of building something totally new, Google will bring the best features from Chrome OS over to Android.
Technical changes have already started rolling out since last year, like adding desktop-style features (think resizable windows) to Android.
Who is Sameer Samat?
Sameer Samat oversees how Android shows up everywhere—from phones and wearables to TVs and cars.
His push for this merger fits into Google's bigger plan to unify its operating systems and keep up with rivals like Apple's iPadOS.