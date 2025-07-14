Next Article
Revolutionary weekly injection for Parkinson's patients
A team in Australia has developed a weekly injection for Parkinson's disease that could swap out the hassle of taking pills every day.
Instead of juggling multiple doses, patients might just get one shot a week—thanks to a new formula that slowly releases medicine under the skin or in muscle.
Researchers aim to start clinical trials soon
The injection uses special biodegradable materials to keep drug levels steady and fades away on its own after about two weeks.
This could mean fewer missed doses, better symptom control, and less stress for anyone who struggles with daily pills.
The researchers are aiming for clinical trials soon, so this idea might not be far off from becoming real-life treatment.