Journey home: SpaceX's Crew Dragon returns

Capsule will face intense heat during re-entry

Before leaving, Grace will run system checks and then separate from the ISS using thruster burns.

The capsule will face intense heat—up to 2000°C—during re-entry, but parachutes will slow it down for a safe splashdown.

Once back, the crew gets health checks to help them readjust.

Fun fact: Shukla is the first Indian to visit the ISS and has played a key role in science experiments during this mission.