Mivi AI Buds: Revolutionizing audio tech with human-like AI

Mivi AI can chat on various topics

The buds use special AI Avatars (like Chef or Wellness Coach) for smarter, memory-based conversations instead of basic commands.

Built in Hyderabad with a custom chip for fast responses, they're trained to understand different Indian accents.

Privacy is covered too—your data stays encrypted and managed through an app.

Mivi's aiming big: 5 lakh units sold in year one and plans for India's largest audio factory soon.

According to co-founder Midhula Devabhaktuni, these aren't just tools—they're companions that grow with you.