Mivi AI Buds: Revolutionizing audio tech with human-like AI
Mivi just dropped their new AI Buds, and they're not your average earbuds.
These come with "Mivi AI," a personal assistant that can chat like a real person—think news updates, cooking tips, or even wellness advice.
The more you use them, the better they get at knowing what you like.
Mivi AI can chat on various topics
The buds use special AI Avatars (like Chef or Wellness Coach) for smarter, memory-based conversations instead of basic commands.
Built in Hyderabad with a custom chip for fast responses, they're trained to understand different Indian accents.
Privacy is covered too—your data stays encrypted and managed through an app.
Mivi's aiming big: 5 lakh units sold in year one and plans for India's largest audio factory soon.
According to co-founder Midhula Devabhaktuni, these aren't just tools—they're companions that grow with you.