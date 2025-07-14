Japan achieves record-breaking internet speed

Engineers used a special 19-core optical fiber cable, letting each core send data at the same time through a cable as thin as regular fiber. The data zipped across nearly 1,800km by looping through multiple circuits, moving in 180 parallel streams for mind-blowing bandwidth.

Future where huge downloads happen instantly

This breakthrough—thanks to NICT—actually works with existing fiber networks.

While it's still experimental, it hints at a future where huge downloads happen instantly, AI runs globally in real time, and ultra-HD streaming never lags.

Basically: get ready for internet speeds that could totally change how we use tech around the world.