Japan achieves record-breaking internet speed
Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) has set a new world record for internet speed: 1.02 petabits per second.
That's about 16 million times faster than India's average!
To put it in perspective, you could download everything on Netflix—or millions of 8K videos—in a single second.
Special 19-core optical fiber cable used
Engineers used a special 19-core optical fiber cable, letting each core send data at the same time through a cable as thin as regular fiber.
The data zipped across nearly 1,800km by looping through multiple circuits, moving in 180 parallel streams for mind-blowing bandwidth.
Future where huge downloads happen instantly
This breakthrough—thanks to NICT—actually works with existing fiber networks.
While it's still experimental, it hints at a future where huge downloads happen instantly, AI runs globally in real time, and ultra-HD streaming never lags.
Basically: get ready for internet speeds that could totally change how we use tech around the world.