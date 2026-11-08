Apple speeds Siri and iPhones AI work under John Ternus
Technology
Apple is working on major AI upgrades for Siri and iPhones, aiming to catch up with rivals making big moves in artificial intelligence.
CEO John Ternus has asked the team to speed things up, pushing for new features that go beyond just smarter voice commands.
He recently called these upcoming agentic AI capabilities "promising," hinting at some big changes ahead.
Apple's Mike Rockwell may step down
With Siri vice president of Siri engineering Mike Rockwell possibly stepping down next year, Amar Subramanya and Sebastien Marineau might take over Apple's Siri AI work.
Even after recent improvements in Siri with iOS 27, Apple plans to make it even more capable.
The company is also giving its software teams more space for creativity as they build out the next wave of updates.