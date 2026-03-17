Apple stops support for iconic iPhone 4, iPhone 5

The iPhone 5 did not receive iOS 11 in 2017 (iOS 11 required 64-bit devices); Apple issued a final security update for the iPhone 5 in July 2019, while the iPhone 4 stopped even earlier. Both models had already been on Apple's "vintage" list, which meant limited support before this full cutoff.

What does this mean for you?

If you're still hanging onto an iPhone 4 or 5, you'll have to rely on third-party repair shops, so quality might be hit-or-miss.

Without new updates or security patches, these devices are now more vulnerable to bugs and hacks.

Plus, as apps get heavier and batteries age with no official help, expect your phone to slow down even more over time.