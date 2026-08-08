Apple sues OpenAI, alleges poaching to obtain hardware development secrets
Apple is taking OpenAI to court, claiming the AI company poached over 400 of its former employees, including a top design executive, to get inside information and speed up building new hardware.
Apple says OpenAI should not be allowed to use these secrets to gain an unjust head start in its hardware ambitions and wants the court to step in.
OpenAI defends hiring, calls suit baseless
OpenAI has brushed off the lawsuit as "baseless," saying Apple hasn't shown any proof that any specific products, such as an iPhone, have been copied.
It insists its hiring process is standard for tech companies, and even suggests Apple should have done more to protect its data.
Apple also accuses OpenAI of pushing job candidates to share prototypes during interviews, pointing to leaks about a rumored smart speaker as an example.
Both companies will make their case in front of a judge on October 1.