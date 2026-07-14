Apple sues OpenAI alleging staff pressured to reveal product secrets
Technology
Apple just took OpenAI to court, claiming the AI company pushed its employees to share confidential information about new Apple products.
The lawsuit asks for damages and wants OpenAI stopped from using these secrets.
OpenAI denies interest in trade secrets
OpenAI says it's not interested in anyone's trade secrets and insists it would "remain focused on building innovative technology."
Meanwhile, the company is also battling a similar lawsuit from xAI, though judges have already dismissed those claims twice.
xAI isn't giving up yet and plans to appeal, as OpenAI gears up for its IPO and seeks over $1 million in legal fees.