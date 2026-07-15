Apple sues OpenAI alleging theft of confidential hardware ideas
Technology
Apple just filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, saying the company stole its confidential ideas to boost OpenAI's hardware projects.
The whole thing kicked off in early 2026 after an Apple lawyer accidentally mixed up some emails with OpenAI staff.
Apple claims OpenAI ignored its concerns, but OpenAI says the lawsuit has no real basis.
Former Apple employees accused of theft
Two former Apple employees Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan are named in the suit.
Liu allegedly used a system bug to grab secret files, while Tang reportedly sent supplier data to his personal email before leaving.
Apple says OpenAI let these former employees dodge security checks and used stolen info for hardware work.
If proven true, this could mean serious trouble for OpenAI as it tries to grow its hardware business.