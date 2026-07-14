Apple sues OpenAI alleging trade secret theft by former employees
Apple is taking OpenAI to court, claiming the AI company stole its trade secrets through two former employees.
According to Apple, Tang Yew Tan asked job candidates to bring over confidential designs and prototypes, while Chang Liu used a network bug to grab unreleased product files.
Both are accused of crossing serious lines with Apple's private information.
Apple alleges broader OpenAI misconduct
Apple says former employee Liu kept his work laptop and even bragged about accessing restricted data, calling it part of a bigger pattern by OpenAI, including trying to trick suppliers into copying Apple's manufacturing techniques.
This all comes just after Apple ditched ChatGPT for Google Gemini in Siri earlier this year, adding more fuel to the rivalry.
OpenAI denies any wrongdoing and says it is focused on innovation, but with over 400 former Apple employees now at OpenAI, things are definitely tense between these tech giants.