Apple testing AirPods with cameras for environmental AI, launch uncertain
Technology
Apple is reportedly testing AirPods with built-in cameras, but don't expect to snap photos.
Instead, these cameras act as environmental sensors to power smarter AI features: think Siri that understands your surroundings, better navigation help, and reminders that actually make sense in the moment.
The catch? Apple's still working on making Siri smart enough to handle all this, so the launch could be delayed.
AirPods add longer stems and LED
The new AirPods are also getting a fresh design with longer stems and an LED light that signals when visual data is being transmitted to the cloud, so you'll always know when they're sensing.
This little detail shows Apple's trying to balance cool new tech with keeping things transparent and private for users.