Apple testing AirPods with cameras for environmental AI, launch uncertain Technology May 08, 2026

Apple is reportedly testing AirPods with built-in cameras, but don't expect to snap photos.

Instead, these cameras act as environmental sensors to power smarter AI features: think Siri that understands your surroundings, better navigation help, and reminders that actually make sense in the moment.

The catch? Apple's still working on making Siri smart enough to handle all this, so the launch could be delayed.