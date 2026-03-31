Apple testing Siri to accept multiple prompts across devices
Technology
Siri's about to get a lot smarter.
Apple is testing a new feature that lets you ask multiple things at once, instead of repeating "Hey Siri" over and over.
This update is aimed at making Siri more useful (and less frustrating), and it's coming soon with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.
Apple expected to demo Gemini Siri
At WWDC on June 8, Apple is expected to show off the revamped Siri powered by Alphabet's Gemini AI. Plus, they're planning an AI chatbot called Campos for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Apple also wants Siri to work with more AI services, not just ChatGPT, so you'll have even more ways to get answers and help right from your device.