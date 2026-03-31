Apple testing Siri to accept multiple prompts across devices

Apple expected to demo Gemini Siri

At WWDC on June 8, Apple is expected to show off the revamped Siri powered by Alphabet's Gemini AI. Plus, they're planning an AI chatbot called Campos for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple also wants Siri to work with more AI services, not just ChatGPT, so you'll have even more ways to get answers and help right from your device.