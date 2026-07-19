Apple tests AI-powered 'Live Notes' at Genius Bars, staff worry
Technology
Apple is testing a new tool called "Live Notes" that uses AI to transcribe and summarize conversations at its Genius Bars.
The idea is to make it easier for both customers and staff by storing quick summaries of repair sessions on employees' iPads.
But not everyone's sold: some Apple staff are worried this could be used to track their performance.
Apple emphasizes opt-in, no audio saving
Live Notes is only in a few stores for now, and Apple says it doesn't save audio, is opt-in for both sides, and managers can't peek at the transcripts.
Still, some employees feel uneasy given Apple's past privacy slip-ups, like when Siri recordings were secretly reviewed back in 2019.