Apple tests AirPods Pro with camera and context aware AI
Apple is in late-stage testing of new AirPods Pro that pack AI features and a built-in camera.
They look a lot like the current model but with a slightly longer stem for the camera.
Instead of video calls, Apple is focusing on "context-aware AI responses" like live translation and recognizing landmarks: think smarter earbuds that know what you need in the moment.
AirPods Pro will use Gemini Siri
Worried about privacy? There's an LED light that tells you when the camera is on, just like your iPhone's recording indicator.
The new AirPods will also use Google Gemini-powered Siri for sharper visual smarts, going beyond what iPhones can do now.
If testing goes well, these could hit shelves between late 2026 and early 2027, and Apple's also cooking up other AI gadgets like smart glasses and wearable cameras.