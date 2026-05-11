Apple tests AirPods Pro with camera and context aware AI

AirPods Pro will use Gemini Siri

Worried about privacy? There's an LED light that tells you when the camera is on, just like your iPhone's recording indicator.

The new AirPods will also use Google Gemini-powered Siri for sharper visual smarts, going beyond what iPhones can do now.

If testing goes well, these could hit shelves between late 2026 and early 2027, and Apple's also cooking up other AI gadgets like smart glasses and wearable cameras.