Apple tightens full disk access rules after AI privacy reports
Technology
Apple is making it tougher for apps to get Full Disk Access on Macs, after reports that some AI-powered apps (like Meta's Muse and a flaw in ChatGPT's Mac app) may have raised privacy concerns.
This move comes as more AI tools can dig into your data, raising big questions about privacy.
Apps need upfront full disk approval
Now, any app asking for Full Disk Access will need users' clear approval up front.
Apple says this is about protecting your data and making sure you know exactly what you're agreeing to.
Apple is also encouraging everyone to think twice before granting these permissions, especially with more powerful AI apps around.