Apple timeline gives Meta $299 AI glasses a head start
Technology
Apple's smart glasses won't hit shelves until late 2027, giving Meta's new $299 AI-powered glasses a head start.
Apple is betting on tight iPhone integration and its loyal user base to stand out once it finally joins the race.
Meta courts users amid iOS limits
Apple has already limited iOS support for Meta's glasses, a move likely to continue when its own product arrives.
Meanwhile, Meta is attracting tech fans and style seekers with features like live translation in 20 languages, a wide-angle camera, and collaborations with Ray-Ban.
With affordable pricing and cool partnerships, Meta hopes to lock in users before Apple enters the scene.