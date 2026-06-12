Apple to add AI features to Photos app this September
Apple is coming in September with new AI-powered features for the Photos app, aiming to make editing easier and more creative.
The update introduces Extend, which lets you expand your photos beyond their original edges, and Spatial Reframe, which adjusts photo angles using fresh pixels.
Later this year, Apple will also add Google's SynthID, an invisible watermark, to indicate images created or modified using generative AI.
Apple says iOS 27 protects authenticity
After some criticism of last year's Clean Up tool, Apple says its upgraded AI models in iOS 27 will deliver more natural-looking edits while protecting photo authenticity.
There are built-in limits, like not being able to remove a photo's main subject or expand images too much, to keep things real.
As Jon McCormack from Apple puts it, "A photograph is of something that actually happened," followed by comments about "authentic journalism to your own life" and preserving "the sanctity of that moment."
The update is expected this September.