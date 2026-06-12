Apple to add AI features to Photos app this September

Apple says iOS 27 protects authenticity

After some criticism of last year's Clean Up tool, Apple says its upgraded AI models in iOS 27 will deliver more natural-looking edits while protecting photo authenticity.

There are built-in limits, like not being able to remove a photo's main subject or expand images too much, to keep things real.

As Jon McCormack from Apple puts it, "A photograph is of something that actually happened," followed by comments about "authentic journalism to your own life" and preserving "the sanctity of that moment."

The update is expected this September.