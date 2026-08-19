Apple to apply EU App Store rules from October 2026
Starting October 1, 2026, Apple will roll out new App Store rules across the EU after being fined last year for breaking digital market laws.
Now, all developers, big and small, will follow the same terms, including a 5% Core Technology Commission fee on digital transactions for apps distributed outside the App Store.
App Store fee tiers and safeguards
Apple is updating its fees: buying through Apple's in-app system means a 26% fee, while using other payment processors drops that to 20%, and just linking to outside purchases costs 15%.
Developers must stick with their chosen payment method for one year.
There are also stricter checks for third-party app stores and extra safety steps, like banning purchase links for children under 13 and making sure teens get parental approval before using alternative payments.