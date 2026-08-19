Apple to comply with Digital Markets Act by October 2026
Apple is making some big changes after the EU called it out for anticompetitive behavior.
It was hit with a €500 million fine last year for stopping developers from telling users about cheaper deals outside the App Store.
Now, Apple says it will update its policies by October 2026 to play by the EU's Digital Markets Act.
Apple opens EU app distribution channels
Developers in the EU will soon be able to offer their apps through not just Apple's App Store, but also third-party stores, and even directly on the web.
Apple is also promising simpler fees and letting EU users access alternative app platforms, even when traveling abroad.
The European Commission will keep a close eye on how Apple follows through instead of imposing additional periodic penalty payments, which could have been massive.