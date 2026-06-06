Apple to debut Siri upgrade at WWDC 2026 with iCloud
Technology
Big news for Apple fans: Siri is getting a major upgrade at WWDC 2026!
Soon, you'll be able to chat with Siri in a much more natural, human-like way: think ChatGPT vibes.
Plus, your conversation history will sync across Apple devices through iCloud, so you can pick up right where you left off on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
Some features might roll out slowly since they need lots of cloud power.
Siri beta arrives with iOS 27
Apple's calling this new Siri a beta, so expect a gradual rollout as they work out the kinks.
The update comes with iOS 27 and is expected to support everything from iPhone 12 up through the new iPhone 18 and the latest SE.
For privacy, you'll get options to delete your chat history after 30 days, a year, or never, your call!