Apple to debut Siri upgrade at WWDC 2026 with iCloud Technology Jun 06, 2026

Big news for Apple fans: Siri is getting a major upgrade at WWDC 2026!

Soon, you'll be able to chat with Siri in a much more natural, human-like way: think ChatGPT vibes.

Plus, your conversation history will sync across Apple devices through iCloud, so you can pick up right where you left off on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Some features might roll out slowly since they need lots of cloud power.