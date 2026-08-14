Apple to deploy China-specific 'Apple Intelligence' generative AI suite
Apple has trained a large language model specifically for the China market, in partnership with Alibaba Group.
The new AI suite, called Apple Intelligence, will land soon through an iOS update and give compatible iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro models in China some fresh generative AI features.
This marks a shift from Apple's old approach of relying on local AI options where US models such as ChatGPT are not available.
China approves Apple AI model
Apple would be the first foreign company approved by Beijing to offer a proprietary AI model in China after getting the green light from China's Cyberspace Administration last July.
Apple Intelligence in China is to incorporate Alibaba's Qwen model and technology from Baidu, while Apple has also trained a separate China-specific model.
This move helps Apple go head-to-head with local giants like Huawei in the AI device space, and investors seem excited too: Alibaba's shares jumped 4% after the news.