Apple to double MacBook Neo output to 10 million units

Apple A18 Pro spares running low

Priced at ₹69,900 in India, the Neo stands out because it uses leftover A18 Pro chips from iPhone 16 Pro models, helping keep costs down.

But with those spare chips running low, Apple might have to spend more on new parts soon.

CFO Kevan Parekh shared that strong sales of models like the Neo helped push Mac revenue to $8.4 billion last quarter.