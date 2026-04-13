Apple to launch 1st foldable iPhone in September 2026 Technology Apr 13, 2026

Apple is officially stepping into the foldable phone game, with its first-ever foldable iPhone set to launch in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series.

After recent rumors about possible delays, Bloomberg reports that everything's on track, so no more guessing games.

This big move signals Apple's push to shake up the premium smartphone scene and grab some attention from tech fans who love trying new things.