Apple to launch 1st foldable iPhone in September 2026
Apple is officially stepping into the foldable phone game, with its first-ever foldable iPhone set to launch in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series.
After recent rumors about possible delays, Bloomberg reports that everything's on track, so no more guessing games.
This big move signals Apple's push to shake up the premium smartphone scene and grab some attention from tech fans who love trying new things.
Foldable iPhone likely priced above $2,000
The new foldable iPhone will likely cost over $2,000 and might be hard to get at first due to limited supply.
Expect a unique design, plus cool features for better multitasking.
Apple has been positioning this device as a premium offering, hoping it'll set a new trend, and maybe even change what people expect from high-end phones.