Apple to launch cheaper MacBook for students on March 4
Apple is said to be planning to launch a more affordable MacBook in India, which could be aimed at students and first-time laptop buyers.
This could make macOS way more accessible for folks who've found Apple's laptops out of reach.
The news comes after CEO Tim Cook teased a "big week ahead," with launch events set for March 4 in places like New York and Shanghai.
New MacBook likely to cost under ₹60,000
This new MacBook is expected to cost less than the MacBook Air—think around ₹60,000 (or $599-$799 globally).
To keep things budget-friendly, it might have an aluminum body and a 12.9 or 13-inch screen with slightly lower brightness, plus it'll likely run on the A18 Pro chip from the iPhone 16 Pro instead of Apple's usual M-series processors.
With this move, Apple seems ready to take on Chromebooks and win over students looking for their first Mac.