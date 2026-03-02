Apple to launch cheaper MacBook for students on March 4

New MacBook likely to cost under ₹60,000

This new MacBook is expected to cost less than the MacBook Air—think around ₹60,000 (or $599-$799 globally).

To keep things budget-friendly, it might have an aluminum body and a 12.9 or 13-inch screen with slightly lower brightness, plus it'll likely run on the A18 Pro chip from the iPhone 16 Pro instead of Apple's usual M-series processors.

With this move, Apple seems ready to take on Chromebooks and win over students looking for their first Mac.