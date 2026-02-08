Apple to launch iPhone 17e in March at $599 Technology Feb 08, 2026

Apple is rolling out the iPhone 17e next month, keeping the price at $599 even with upgraded features like the speedy A19 chip, MagSafe charging, and Apple-made cellular chips.

It's been almost a year since the last "e" model, so this refresh is right on time for anyone eyeing a new phone without breaking the bank.