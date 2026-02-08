Apple to launch iPhone 17e in March at $599
Technology
Apple is rolling out the iPhone 17e next month, keeping the price at $599 even with upgraded features like the speedy A19 chip, MagSafe charging, and Apple-made cellular chips.
It's been almost a year since the last "e" model, so this refresh is right on time for anyone eyeing a new phone without breaking the bank.
Apple also expected to refresh iPads and MacBooks
By holding steady on price, Apple's aiming to win over users in emerging markets and business customers—especially as Google and Samsung stick to their usual playbooks.
Alongside the iPhone 17e, expect new versions of the iPad (now with an A18 chip for smarter features), an upgraded iPad Air with an M4 chip and OLED display, plus refreshed MacBooks featuring even faster processors—all likely landing by early March 2026.