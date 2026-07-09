Apple to launch iPhone Ultra foldable in September 2026

Limited iPhone Ultra Q3 supply $2,300-$2,500

The first batch will be pretty exclusive, with only about 500,000 to 1 million units expected to be shipped in the third quarter of 2026 (think iPhone X vibes from back in the day).

The price? Between $2,300 and $2,500.

Even so, demand is looking strong, and if you're interested, deliveries should start four to six weeks after pre-orders open later this year.