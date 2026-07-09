Apple to launch iPhone Ultra foldable in September 2026
Technology
Apple is finally bringing a foldable iPhone (called the iPhone Ultra) in September 2026, launching it alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.
After some early hiccups with the hinge design, Apple's now moved into mass production, with everything finalized.
Limited iPhone Ultra Q3 supply $2,300-$2,500
The first batch will be pretty exclusive, with only about 500,000 to 1 million units expected to be shipped in the third quarter of 2026 (think iPhone X vibes from back in the day).
The price? Between $2,300 and $2,500.
Even so, demand is looking strong, and if you're interested, deliveries should start four to six weeks after pre-orders open later this year.