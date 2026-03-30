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Apple's 50th anniversary finale may see Paul McCartney perform
The performance by The Beatles member has not been officially confirmed yet

Apple's 50th anniversary finale may see Paul McCartney perform

By Akash Pandey
Mar 30, 2026
01:28 pm
What's the story

Apple is gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 1, with a grand finale planned at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the celebration will feature a special performance by a surprise guest. While the identity of this performer has not been officially confirmed yet, Gurman hinted that it could be Paul McCartney.

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Event details

Apple Park Visitor Center closing early

The Apple Park Visitor Center will be closing early at 3:00pm PT on March 31, ahead of the anniversary celebrations. However, it is important to note that this final celebration won't be a public event. The festivities are likely to be limited only to Apple's corporate employees and select invitees. It is still unclear if any of Apple's retail employees will get an invitation for this special occasion.

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Global celebrations

#Apple50: Tim Cook posts on X

Ahead of the big day, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been sharing posts on X, thanking users, creators, and communities for their contributions to Apple's journey. These posts, tagged under #Apple50, showcase celebrations across different parts of the world. Cook had earlier shared a post from New York where Alicia Keys performed at Apple Grand Central to kick off the anniversary celebrations.

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International events

Apple events in Paris, Bangkok, and Sydney

Apple's 50th anniversary celebrations have also been held in Paris, Bangkok, and Sydney. In Paris, Cook thanked attendees at Apple Champs-Elysees for celebrating the milestone. He also shared a post from Bangkok where he interacted with a user during an event at Apple Iconsiam. Notably, artwork created using Apple tools was projected onto the Sydney Opera House to highlight creators' contributions to Apple's ecosystem.

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