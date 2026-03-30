Apple's 50th anniversary finale may see Paul McCartney perform

Apple is gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 1, with a grand finale planned at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the celebration will feature a special performance by a surprise guest. While the identity of this performer has not been officially confirmed yet, Gurman hinted that it could be Paul McCartney.

Twitter Post 'Jobs would've been ecstatic' Apple’s 50th anniversary celebrations will conclude this week with a finale at its Cupertino campus for employees. Staffers are pumped after being told who the headliner is. Let me just say he’s still going strong, was part of the British Invasion and Jobs would’ve been ecstatic. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 28, 2026

Event details Apple Park Visitor Center closing early The Apple Park Visitor Center will be closing early at 3:00pm PT on March 31, ahead of the anniversary celebrations. However, it is important to note that this final celebration won't be a public event. The festivities are likely to be limited only to Apple's corporate employees and select invitees. It is still unclear if any of Apple's retail employees will get an invitation for this special occasion.

Advertisement

Global celebrations #Apple50: Tim Cook posts on X Ahead of the big day, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been sharing posts on X, thanking users, creators, and communities for their contributions to Apple's journey. These posts, tagged under #Apple50, showcase celebrations across different parts of the world. Cook had earlier shared a post from New York where Alicia Keys performed at Apple Grand Central to kick off the anniversary celebrations.

Advertisement