Apple's 50th anniversary finale may see Paul McCartney perform
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 1, with a grand finale planned at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the celebration will feature a special performance by a surprise guest. While the identity of this performer has not been officially confirmed yet, Gurman hinted that it could be Paul McCartney.
Twitter Post
'Jobs would've been ecstatic'
Apple’s 50th anniversary celebrations will conclude this week with a finale at its Cupertino campus for employees. Staffers are pumped after being told who the headliner is. Let me just say he’s still going strong, was part of the British Invasion and Jobs would’ve been ecstatic.— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 28, 2026
Event details
Apple Park Visitor Center closing early
The Apple Park Visitor Center will be closing early at 3:00pm PT on March 31, ahead of the anniversary celebrations. However, it is important to note that this final celebration won't be a public event. The festivities are likely to be limited only to Apple's corporate employees and select invitees. It is still unclear if any of Apple's retail employees will get an invitation for this special occasion.
Global celebrations
#Apple50: Tim Cook posts on X
Ahead of the big day, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been sharing posts on X, thanking users, creators, and communities for their contributions to Apple's journey. These posts, tagged under #Apple50, showcase celebrations across different parts of the world. Cook had earlier shared a post from New York where Alicia Keys performed at Apple Grand Central to kick off the anniversary celebrations.
International events
Apple events in Paris, Bangkok, and Sydney
Apple's 50th anniversary celebrations have also been held in Paris, Bangkok, and Sydney. In Paris, Cook thanked attendees at Apple Champs-Elysees for celebrating the milestone. He also shared a post from Bangkok where he interacted with a user during an event at Apple Iconsiam. Notably, artwork created using Apple tools was projected onto the Sydney Opera House to highlight creators' contributions to Apple's ecosystem.