Siri lawsuit: iPhone users to get up to $95 each
What's the story
Apple has agreed to pay $250 million in a class action lawsuit over the delayed launch of its AI assistant, Siri. The company will be compensating eligible iPhone users up to $95 each. A recent court document has revealed that customers can likely start submitting claims around September 21, 2026, if the dates proposed by Apple's lawyers are approved by the judge overseeing the case.
Timeline
Claims expected to start around September 21
The claims period for the settlement will end on December 21, giving customers about 90 days to act.
However, no payments are expected until next year as the judge has scheduled the final approval hearing for February 24, 2027.
As of now, there's no need for customers to take any action since a settlement website with a claims form is yet to go live.
Feature launch
Apple was sued over false advertising
In June 2024, Apple announced new Siri capabilities powered by Apple Intelligence, including understanding a user's personal context and on-screen awareness.
The company showcased these features in product presentations, on its website, and through a TV commercial starring actor Bella Ramsey.
However, in March 2025, Apple delayed the launch of this personalized version of Siri. This led to a class action lawsuit against the company for false advertising.
Lawsuit response
Siri AI announced in June after year-long delay
In response to the lawsuit, Apple highlighted other features powered by Apple Intelligence that it had already launched.
However, the company chose to settle the case "to stay focused" on "delivering the most innovative products and services to our users."
The revamped assistant, dubbed "Siri AI," was finally announced at WWDC 2026 in June and is available for testing on iOS 27 beta ahead of its September release.
Claim eligibility
How to determine if you're eligible for the settlement
To be eligible for the settlement, you must be a US resident who purchased an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 model between June 10, 2024 and March 29, 2025.
The list of eligible models includes iPhone 15 Pro/Max and iPhone 16/e/Plus/Pro/Pro Max.
While physical possession of the device may not be mandatory at the time of filing a claim, proof of purchase or other information such as serial number could be required.
Payment information
Each claimant will receive $25 payment
Under the settlement terms, each person who files an eligible claim will get a per-device payment of $25.
However, this amount could go up to $95 if the total number of claims submitted is lower than expected.
An online claims form will be available on a settlement website later this year for customers to submit their claims.