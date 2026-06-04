Apple to prioritize AI smart glasses over mixed-reality headsets

Under the leadership of its incoming CEO, John Ternus, Apple has reportedly scaled back its Vision headset product roadmap. The company is now focusing on AI-powered smart glasses and has shelved several mixed-reality devices. This shift was first reported by industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had earlier shared a roadmap of Apple's Vision-related products slated for release in the coming years.

Strategic shift Two new AI-powered smart glasses in the works Kuo's latest update indicates that a revised roadmap has been approved by Ternus. The new strategy focuses on two smart glasses products: display-less AI smart glasses and display-equipped AR/XR smart glasses. The former is expected to launch in 2027 while the latter, powered by optical waveguide technology, has a target release date of 2029.

Product status Vision Pro to be Apple's only MR device Apple's M5-powered Vision Pro has entered production and is expected to ship soon. However, Kuo's latest report removes any potential successors from Apple's publicly discussed roadmap. This development aligns with earlier reports by Mark Gurman who had said Apple was working on a slimmer and lighter headset but did not expect it to launch until 2028 or 2029.

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Product discontinuation Gurman backs Kuo's claims Responding to Kuo's claims, Gurman said the rumored Vision Air headset was discontinued in October 2025. He also revealed display-equipped smart glasses designed to pair with a Mac were shelved in January 2025. However, he confirmed that Apple's AI-powered smart glasses are still on track for a late-2027 launch.

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