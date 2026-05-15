iPhone 18 may boost privacy with Apple's in-house modems

Apple is said to be replacing Qualcomm modems with its own in the upcoming iPhone 18 series. The move is expected to bring speed and efficiency improvements. However, there's also a lesser-known privacy benefit that comes with this transition. The new feature, dubbed "Limit Precise Location," was introduced in iOS 26.3 and limits the amount of location data shared with mobile networks, enhancing user privacy significantly.

Feature details How 'Limit Precise Location' works The "Limit Precise Location" feature restricts the data usually sent to mobile networks, which use information from cellular towers to determine a device's location. With this setting enabled, carriers may only get a general idea of where a device is located, instead of precise street addresses. However, it's important to note that this feature is currently available only on devices with an Apple-designed C1 or C1X modem.

Future prospects What to expect from iPhone 18 series The iPhone 18 Pro models and the iPhone Fold are likely to use Apple's modem technology, which could mean wider adoption of this privacy feature across the entire iPhone lineup. The "Limit Precise Location" setting doesn't compromise signal quality or user experience, nor does it affect the accuracy of location data sent to emergency services during an emergency call. It only limits location data shared with cellular carriers, separate from what apps get through Location Services.

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Implementation challenges Carrier support for the new privacy feature While Apple's next-gen iPhones will likely come with the new privacy feature, carrier support is still a hurdle. Currently, only Boost Mobile in the US supports limiting precise location data. However, several UK carriers, including EE, BT, and Sky, have already adopted it. Carriers in Austria, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, and Thailand have also added support for this feature. A list of supported carriers can be found on Apple's website.

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