Apple's Mac mini will soon be made in the US

Apple is shifting some of its Mac mini desktop computer production from Asia to the United States . The move, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, will see a new manufacturing operation starting later this year at a Foxconn facility in north Houston. This is part of Apple's broader strategy to boost domestic production amid pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Expansion plans Commitment to American manufacturing Apple's CEO Tim Cook has expressed the company's commitment to American manufacturing. "Apple is deeply committed to the future of American manufacturing, and we're proud to significantly expand our footprint in Houston with the production of Mac mini starting later this year," Cook said in a statement. The company also announced plans for an advanced manufacturing training center at its Houston location as part of this expansion.

Tariff impact Trump's tariff threat influences Apple's production strategy In May, Trump had threatened Apple with a 25% tariff on products made overseas. This was a major policy shift from his administration's previous exemption of smartphones, computers and other electronics from tariffs on Chinese imports. Despite these challenges, Apple remains committed to its production plans in Asia while also expanding operations in the US.

Production balance Balancing act for Apple Apple's Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan told The Wall Street Journal that Mac mini production will continue in Asia. He said the facility would meet local demand as the US assembly line ramps up. This shows Apple's balanced approach to production, maintaining its Asian facilities while expanding operations in the US.

