Apple to unveil iPhone 18 Pro and 1st foldable phone
Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event is happening September 9 at Apple Park, and it's shaping up to be a big one.
Expect the spotlight on the new iPhone 18 Pro series and, for the first time ever, an Apple foldable phone.
New Apple Watch and AirPods models are also in the mix, along with some fresh smart home gear.
HomePods, Apple TV, M6 Macs expected
We're likely getting a HomePod Touch with a 7-inch touchscreen, plus an upgraded HomePod Mini 2 featuring better sound and smarter Siri.
The next-generation Apple TV 4K should bring faster performance, improved Siri integration, and an updated remote.
And heads up, Apple is expected to have more launches in October, including the refreshed MacBook Pro with the M6 processor, the refreshed iMac with the M6 chipset, and its first OLED iPad.