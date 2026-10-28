Apple to unveil OLED MacBook Pros with $400 price increase
Technology
Apple is expected to unveil its latest MacBook Pros with OLED touchscreens at the Pro and Tell event in Los Angeles on October 28.
The new laptops come with a price bump: expect to pay $2,899 for the 14-inch model and $3,399 for the 16-inch version, which is a $400 jump above the one currently available.
Apple maintains premium MacBook strategy
Apple's sticking to its premium game plan, pushing these upgraded MacBooks into even pricier territory, kind of like how their high-end models have always set trends.
The move shows Apple doubling down on top-tier tech and keeping its spot as a go-to for cutting-edge (and yes, expensive) laptops.